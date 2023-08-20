Journalist Wayne Veysey says Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has personally green-lit the exits of four Spurs stars this summer.

Who will Tottenham sell?

Star striker Harry Kane's departure comes as their most high-profile sale to date this summer, and possibly their biggest exit since Gareth Bale left for Real Madrid nearly 10 years ago.

Kane made his Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich on Friday, grabbing an assist for Leroy Sane inside the first few minutes and a goal therafter.

His presence will be sorely missed at Tottenham but the 30-year-old has now joined Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and defender Joe Rodon as the already-confirmed departures of Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Despite the huge financial windfall as a result of Kane's sale, Postecoglou has explained to the media that Spurs may need to sell a few more players before making another major signing.

The reality of it is we can't just keep acquiring players," said the Spurs boss.

"We've got too big a squad as it is. It affects the training, the players themselves because they all want to play and be involved.

"It's not so much one has to happen for the other but our focus at the moment is trimming the squad down and seeing where that takes us in terms of reinforcements. We're assessing that on a daily basis. There's still two weeks to go in the window and I'm sure you'll see some movement."

Trimming Tottenham's bloated squad is therefore a top priority before deadline day on September 1, and it is believed Levy has personally stepped in after behind-scenes talks with Postecoglou.

Indeed, according to Veysey, in a piece for Football Insider, Levy has green-lit exits for Spurs quartet Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and young defender Japhet Tanganga.

"Four Tottenham Hotspur stars are in talks to join new clubs before the window shuts," explained Veysey.

"Lazio are close to signing Hugo Lloris, Inter Milan are pursuing Japhet Tanganga, Rennes are working on a deal to sign Tanguy Ndombele and Real Sociedad are negotiating the capture of Sergio Reguilon.

"The senior quartet have all been told they are free to go by the 1 September cut-off by chairman Daniel Levy after talks with Ange Postecoglou."

It's added that Tottenham are working to reshape their squad before the cut off and the aforementioned players appear to be first nominated for the chopping block by Levy.

Should Tottenham sell?

We believe the writing is on the wall for all four of Tanganga, Lloris, Reguilon and Ndombele - who have all struggled recently.

Lloris stands out as the most pivotal figure, though, and has been Tottenham's long-serving number one goalkeeper since he signed from Lyon in 2012.

Ndombele has failed to live up to his once club-record price tag, having been pushed to the side by a succession of Postecoglou's predecessors.

Reguilon spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he arguably failed to establish himself, with Tanganga also struggling to fight his way into the starting eleven.

It could be time for a much-needed change of scenery as the out-of-favour bunch look to re-establish their careers before it's too late.