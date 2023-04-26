Tottenham are one of the Premier League sides 'ready to swoop' for Fulham star Joao Palhinha with an offer being lined up, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

The hot topic dominating Spurs right now is who could replace Antonio Conte, with chairman Daniel Levy reliably believed to be on the search for his next manager.

Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany and Ange Postecoglou have been mentioned as potential candidates this week alone. Levy, after the departure of former sporting director Fabio Paratici, is tasked with head-hunting Tottenham's contenders.

His next move will be absolutely crucial in that regard, especially with the mood around Spurs appearing very bleak right now. Indeed, their latest 6-1 humiliation at the hands of top four rivals Newcastle United has put a serious dent in Tottenham's hopes of Champions League qualification.

Amid this saga, the north Londoners are apparently working on transfer targets for the summer, even despite their lack of a first team coach right now. The likes of James Maddison, for instance, have been heavily linked with joining Spurs - and reports suggest they're in pole position to sign the Leicester City star.

As per Football Insider, it appears Palhinha of Fulham is another player seriously attracting the club's interest. According to their information, Spurs, and by extension Levy, are lining up an offer to sign the Portugal international.

They're apparently one of the top flight sides 'ready to swoop' for Palhinha amid his brilliant season at Fulham, with Chelsea and Man United also gearing up to launch moves. He is described as one of the Premier League's 'standout' performers and Fulham are aware of growing interest in their star.

Palhinha is described as an ever-present in Fulham's starting line up - having only missed games through suspensions and accumulations of yellow cards.

What could bring Palhinha to Spurs?

The midfielder has been a star in west London, ranking among Silva's best-performers overall and in their top three (WhoScored).

Indeed, Palhinha has been a rock in the centre of Fulham's midfield - averaging more tackles per 90 than any player in their squad - all while contributing three goals and the Whites' fourth-highest rate of shots at goal (WhoScored).

Called 'absolutely sensational' for his form this season, Palhinha is also the best in the Premier League for tackles - with no other player in the division averaging a higher rate than the 27-year-old.