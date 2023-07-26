Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Paris-Saint Germain and club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to take information on superstar forward Kylian Mbappe, with club chiefs believing they can get him on loan.

What's the latest on Kylian Mbappe?

The France international and World Cup-winning forward has been central to a mammoth transfer saga in Paris, with Mbappe deciding not to extend his stay past 2024.

This has given PSG bosses a real headache to resolve, as they attempt to sell the former Monaco star this window rather than lose him for nothing next summer - when his current contract expires.

The Ligue 1 champions have already received a world-record £259 million bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for Mbappe's services, with Al-Khelaifi delivering a firm message recently that all PSG players must be 100 per cent committed to the badge.

"I want to welcome the new coach and new players first," he said in a press conference.

"It is important to tell you that the coach has the power to do what he wants, he is the one who decides. We are all in the same direction, with Luis Enrique, Luis Campos and the staff.

"The club is bigger than anyone here. Even taller than me. I expect you to be 200 per cent in training. Look, you are in the best training centre in the world. You should be proud of that and you should benefit from it. You have everything to succeed here. You lack nothing. There is no excuse for not succeeding. It's necessary to work hard.

"You must also respect our supporters, our sponsors. It's all part of your job. You must be happy and proud to do that."

The Mbappe saga will likely drag on into the final weeks of the transfer window and comes as, arguably, the biggest talking point of this summer.

Tottenham, despite their financial limitations, are apparently among the sides interested in signing the household name 24-year-old.

According to a report by French newspaper L'Equipe, as shared and translated by Sport Witness, Spurs have been in contact with PSG and Al-Khelaifi to take information "in the past 48 hours".

The north Londoners are listed as an "improbable" destination for Mbappe, but that hasn't stopped them coming forward alongside Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

It is also believed that chiefs in charge of Spurs "see a possibility of having Mbappé on loan for a year", all the while paying a "rather important sum" to convince PSG.

Little else is said beyond that, but it appears Tottenham's links to Mbappe aren't going away.

How good is Kylian Mbappe?

There is a reasonable case to be made that the elite attacker is one of, if not the, best player in world football.

Last season, Mbappe bagged a phenomenal 29 goals and five assists in just 34 French top flight appearances - all the while racking up eight goals and two assists at last year's World Cup in Qatar (WhoScored).

With numbers like this, it's hardly a surprise he has been called a "superstar" by members of the press, and he has been performing unbelievably at the top level for quite some time.

We believe this is quite a far-fetched transfer from Tottenham's perspective, but you could argue there is little harm in testing the waters.