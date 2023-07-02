Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on signing Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as their Premier League rivals enter advanced talks to sign him, according to reports.

Will Tottenham sign anyone else?

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, who officially started work on Saturday, is ecstatic with the way his side have started this summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites, in this last fortnight, have moved swiftly to complete two major signings in goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli and England international James Maddison - adding to their permanent capture of Dejan Kulusevski.

Speaking after the arrivals of both Maddison and Vicario, Postecoglou revealed his admiration for the duo and explained why they're perfect for Spurs.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers, it’s what they bring as people as well," said Postecoglou to Tottenham's official website (via football.london).

"We are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character. Both those guys have got it in abundance."

Following on from Vicario and Maddison, it is believed Tottenham are chasing a star centre-back next, with links surrounding the likes of Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

Another player to have been linked with a move to north London is Barnes, who was reportedly subject to a double bid from Spurs last month.

According to 90min, Tottenham remain keen on Barnes, but it appears they may be scuppered as West Ham talks to sign the winger are now advancing.

The Hammers are apparently progressing in negotiations for the 25-year-old, with David Moyes' side moving transfer plans forward as star player Declan Rice approaches a move to Arsenal.

As West Ham discussions for Barnes accelerate, it appears be may be getting closer and closer to joining them rather than Tottenham.

What's been said about Harvey Barnes?

The forward finished last season as Leicester's top goal scorer with 13 in the league, standing out as one of their shining lights during an otherwise regrettable campaign (WhoScored).

Barnes has also been praised by pundits like former Tottenham right-back Alan Hutton, who called Barnes "excellent" and a "livewire" earlier this year.

"Harvey Barnes is an excellent player," Hutton told Football Insider.

"He has got that raw pace, he can score goals, he can assist. He had a little dip in form but you see him coming back. He is a live wire."

Hutton also praised Barnes for wanting to "run forward" and be more direct in the final third.