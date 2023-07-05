Fabrizio Romano has shared an exciting Tottenham Hotspur transfer update involving winger Manor Solomon, with the player for a Spurs medical and to sign his contracts in the next 24 hours.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

New Lilywhites manager Ange Postecoglou has watched on as chairman Daniel Levy moves quickly to seal three major signings before Solomon.

Indeed, the north Londoners have signed Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal from Juventus following his 18-month loan spell, with both goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison joining after him.

The latter duo sign on long-term contracts from Empoli and Leicester City respectively, with both players costing £17.4 million and £40 million.

Postecoglou is in no mind over their mentality and attitude, detailing that aspect of their personalities as a big draw for Tottenham.

"It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said the Australian.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

Spurs are also believed to be chasing a new centre-back, with Postecoglou keen to reinforce a fragile defence. In terms of named transfer targets, Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham have been most heavily linked recently.

Going back to Solomon, with Spurs widely expected to sign the Fulham loanee, renowed transfer reporter Romano has shared an exciting update on Twitter.

The journalist claims Spurs supporters can expect plenty of action tomorrow, as a medical is scheduled for Solomon, and the 23-year-old is set to sign his contracts as a new Tottenham player.

The Israel international forward looks set to join Kulusevski, Vicario and Maddison as a permanent Spurs star, with FIFA rulings allowing Solomon to freely terminate his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine..

"More on Manor Solomon deal. Medical tests at Tottenham planned later today will take place on Thursday morning — no issues, just re-scheduled in the last few hours," Romano said on Twitter.

"Solomon will sign the contract this week as documents have been checked. Deal done."

What's been said about Manor Solomon?

Called an "exceptional athlete" by members of the Israeli press, Fulham boss Marco Silva hailed Solomon during his 22/23 loan spell at Craven Cottage.

The Portuguese drew particular attention to Solomon's directness and strength in one-v-one situations, an aspect of his attacking style which should excite Spurs supporters.

"He has scored some important goals for us," explained Silva.

"More importantly for him because it has boosted his confidence and he is different from the other players in what he has.

"His one-v-one situation is really strong and coming from the left he is important."