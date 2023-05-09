Tottenham are willing to invest in the signing of Paris-Saint Germain star Marco Verratti, which could help convince Julian Nagelsmann to join.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy are currently on the search for Antonio Conte's replacement and have apparently completed the due-diligence stage, with the north Londoners now set to step up talks with candidates (Evening Standard).

Of the managers attracting interest, it is believed negotiations have already been held with the likes of Nagelmann and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique. Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim and Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso are also reportedly on the agenda.

Amid this all-important task to hire the perfect new manager for next season, Tottenham must also think about squad reinforcements for next season.

It is believed that Leicester City star James Maddison is still a prime target in this regard, with Spurs apparently pushing to get a deal done. They could apparently sign the Englishman for £60 million, but he isn't the only player being targeted by Tottenham, with central defensive reinforcements also of real important to Levy.

The Lilywhites have been linked to the likes of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi among others, yet according to a recent report, Verratti is now also attracting real interest.

As per news out of Spain, Tottenham are one of the sides interested in making a move for the 30-year-old, alongside Premier League rivals Man United and Italian giants Juventus.

Spurs are apparently "willing to make a million-dollar investment" for Verrati's capture, and perhaps most interestingly, it is claimed that this acquisition "could be key" in helping to convince Nagelsmann to make a move to N17.

Verratti still has three years to run down on his contract, which expires in 2026, but the midfielder is thinking of leaving Christophe Galtier's side. He apparently holds reservations over the project at PSG and has also taken issue with criticism from supporters in recent days.

What could Verratti bring to Spurs?

Called an "exceptional player" by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, the former Pescara star is a real all-rounder and could seriously upgrade Tottenham's midfield options.

As per WhoScored, Verratti has averaged more successful tackles per 90 than any of his teammates over 25 Ligue 1 appearances.

He can also contribute effectively in the final third, having made PSG's fourth-highest rate of key passes per 90 in France's top flight (WhoScored).

The caveats to this potential move may well be his contract length, which could mean Levy has to invest significantly more to capture him, and the fact he is now 30 will also be a factor.