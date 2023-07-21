Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could potentially sign both Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba if they manage to offload certain players.

Van de Ven and Tapsoba have been impressive in their respective clubs, with extensive playing time and growing reputations.

Tapsoba has been likened to former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng due to his cool and calm style of play, pinpoint passing, and ability to start forward attacks.

Tottenham Hotspur "could yet move" to sign both Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba depending on departures, according to reliable journalist Alasdair Gold.

Who will Spurs sign?

Spurs have been making moves so far this summer transfer window, having completed deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

Ange Postecoglou, speaking after his side put pen to paper on deals for Vicario and Maddison, has been left particularly enthralled by the duo.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said the Spurs boss.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room.

“Part of the driver is that if I can see that in them this is their preferred destination for the right reasons, that’s enormous."

The north Londoners have also signed Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips for around £3 million, with Tottenham sealing an agreement for the exciting young defender this week.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is still in the market for a star centre-back as well, with Wolfsburg's van de Ven, Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Juventus star Gleison Bremer all being linked.

Talks have been ongoing over moves for both van de Ven and Tapsoba in recent weeks particularly, with reliable reporter Gold now making an exciting claim.

It was believed that Spurs were only going to move for one or the other, not both, but now Gold writes that Tottenham could make a double move for the pair if the Lilywhites manage to offload certain players.

Writing for football.london, the journalist claims Spurs "could yet move" for van de Ven and Tapsoba "depending on departures" from Postecoglou's squad.

Gold then backs that Tottenham have "held talks" with both Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg recently over the defensive duo.

How good are Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba?

Van de ven was an untouchable in the Wolfsburg starting eleven last season, with Koen Casteels, their goalkeeper, coming as the only player to feature over more league minutes (WhoScored).

Meanwhile, Tapsoba is similar in that respect, with no other Bayer Leverkusen player featuring over more league minutes than the Burkina Faso international (WhoScored).

Tapsoba in particular, though, has grown quite the reputation in Germany and has even been likened to former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng.

The Bundesliga website wrote:

"The legendary Bayern Munich defender, who made 364 appearances across 11 seasons for the Bavarian giants, was as cool and calm as it gets both on the ball and in the tackle while he was also famed for his pinpoint long passing that set up many an attack for the record champions. Tapsoba has similar traits and such is his eagerness to start forward thrusts, he has often been referred to as a defensive playmaker."