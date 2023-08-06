Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are set for talks over signing Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet at their friendly on Tuesday, with both sides hoping to find a resolution to the transfer.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is buoyed by the imminent arrivals of both Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz, who both look set to sign from their respective clubs.

They appear likely to join goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defender Ashley Phillips, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon as confirmed transfers of the summer window.

It could be a busy final month at the club, with reports suggesting they could add another star centre-back to their ranks alongside van de Ven.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba is among the most likely options, as some media sources say chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to offer the African a long-term contract.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media last month, highlighted the importance of Spurs securing a new defender to fix one of the glaring weaknesses in their squad.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said the Spurs head coach on bringing in new defenders.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

Tottenham have also been linked with a move to re-sign former defender Lenglet after his 2022/23 loan spell, and some reporters believe he prefers Spurs above other suitors like AC Milan.

Sharing an update on the matter, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Tottenham chiefs want to hold talks over the Frenchman with Barca chiefs on Tuesday - when the two sides meet for a pre-season friendly.

The two clubs are hopeful of finding a resolution, as Barca may be eager to rid themselves of Lenglet's reported £204,000-per-week wages.

The report said: "The interest of Tottenham persists and in Barça they hope to unblock their situation taking advantage of the fact that the English club disputes the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 8 in Montjuïc.

"The leaders of the two clubs hope to exchange impressions and find a solution. Lenglet is also for the task of continuing in England.

"There are other interested clubs. There is Milan, but they do not want to assume all of their high record. Naples has also joined in the last few hours. He is looking for a new centre-back and Lenglet blocks them."

How did Clement Lenglet play for Tottenham last season?

The 28-year-old made 26 league appearances for Spurs last term, bagging two assists in the process, and he could be useful for Postecoglou as a ball-playing centre-half (WhoScored).

Lenglet also averaged a cool 87.5% passing accuracy out from the back, with Cristian Romero being the only Spurs defender to better that number during the 2022/23 campaign (WhoScored).

Whether Postecoglou will opt to the defender back to north London, however, remains to be seen.