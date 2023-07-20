Tottenham Hotspur are "considering a move" for Flamengo star Pedro with star striker Harry Kane's future uncertain, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

Who will Spurs sign?

New manager Ange Postecoglou has been left delighted with some of the business Spurs have conducted so far this summer, England international James Maddison in particular.

The former Leicester City playmaker has officially joined Postecoglou's side with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and winger Manor Solomon, with Tottenham's head coach expressing his excitement recently.

“Really excited to get James as part of the group," said the Australian.

"Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats and having a midfielder who can score and create goals.

“They’re not easy to come by. He’s proven himself at that lvel in the last few years as somebody who can do that. When you look at Tottenham the last few years, they’ve been really reliant on the front three to get their goals.

“I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James – even better if we could get James, so we ended up getting James."

However, Tottenham aren't though to be finished just yet, as links still surround the signing of a new first team centre-back. Indeed, Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven. Meanwhile, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Bremer have all been linked with moves.

Spurs, with Kane's contract expiring in just 12 months, are also now being tipped to potentially source a replacement if their superstar doesn't pen fresh terms with the north Londoners.

There have even been suggestions that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who will command a large transfer fee, is a player of serious interest to chairman Daniel Levy.

Now, according to Delaney of The Independent, Spurs could look across the Atlantic for options as news emerges on Flamengo's exciting star Pedro.

Tottenham are apparently "considering a move" for the 26-year-old, who was called up to Brazil's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While he struggled at Fiorentina four years ago, there is a feeling the big move came too early and he is now ready to ply his trade in Europe's top five leagues once again.

He is one of many options they're weighing right now, as Kane leaving is now seen as much more realistic given the uncertainty surrounding his contract.

How good is Pedro?

The Rio-born forward boasts a fine scoring record for Flamengo in the Brazilian top flight, having netted an impressive 93 goals and a further 23 assists in 141 Brasiliero Serie A appearances (Transfermarkt).

Pedro has also been praised by footballing icon Ronaldo, not just as a "quality striker", but also the "best player" in America right now.

"The top scorer and Craque of the Brasileirão will be Pedro," said Ronaldo.

"Also the best player in America in 2023. Pedro is a quality striker who makes the difference in Flamengo's attack, he has a huge future ahead of him, with a future also in the national team".