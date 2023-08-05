Tottenham Hotspur have "come forward" for Torino defender Perr Schuurs and are willing to outbid Premier League rivals, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign?

Following the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, midfielder James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon, exciting reports in the last few days indicate there will soon be more.

Indeed, Spurs have apparently closed a deal for Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz, with reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano giving his famous "here we go" to the move.

Meanwhile, new manager Ange Postecoglou is finally nearing his first centre-back signing of the summer, with Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven closing in on a move to north London.

However, despite van de Ven's transfer nearing, it has been reliably reported that Spurs haven't ruled out making two senior central defensive signings - not counting their alleged deal for Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips.

As we near deadline day and enter the final phase of this transfer window, it looks to be a very busy month at Spurs, with DAZN journalist Orazio Accomando now saying they've entered the bidding for Schuurs of Torino.

The centre-back, who has apparently has a verbal agreement in place with Crystal Palace for some time, is being targeted by Spurs as they "come forward" for his signature.

It's added that Tottenham are "willing to raise the offer" to both Schuurs and Torino, presumably meaning they could outbid Palace, but Schuurs is apparently in no hurry to leave.

"Update Schuurs," wrote Accomando on Twitter.

"In addition to Crystal Palace, with which he has had a verbal agreement for some time, Tottenham has come forward again, willing to raise the offer both to Torino and to the player.

"Schuurs has not asked for the transfer and is focused on the season in the grenade, waiting for new developments."

How good is Perr Schuurs?

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Torino last season, becoming a mainstay under Ivan Juric, with Schuurs even managing two assists in the Italian top flight (WhoScored).

Still young and with plenty of potential to improve, it is unclear how much Torino value their defender at from this update, but reports suggest he could cost around £34m to prise away from the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Bearing that in mind, if Spurs do have the funds for such a transfer after van de Ven, there is reason to believe he could be worth the investment.

Schuurs tops Torino's charts for some crucial defensive stats, having made more successful tackles and clearances per 90 than any of his teammates in Serie A last season (WhoScored).

The Dutchman also completed 88.2% of his passes out from the back, making him a potentially astute fit for Postecoglou's fluid, attacking system (WhoScored).

Journalist Josh Bunting, commenting on Schuurs late last year, also called him a "mountain" of a defender.

He wrote during a match:

"First Empoli goal in Serie A for Mattia Destro as they lead at Torino. Stunning goal,the touch and the bicycle finish superb however the cross from Tyronne Ebuehi was so well weighted. Should give Destro the confidence to kick on in his season. Perr Schuurs a mountain for Torino."