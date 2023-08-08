Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is "set for a surprise exit to Atletico Madrid" this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who will leave Spurs?

Former Spurs midfielder Harry Winks, who completed a switch to Championship side Leicester City earlier this transfer window, is one of the only senior players to have officially departed Spurs so far.

Lucas Moura, after seeing out his contract, also left Tottenham as a free agent - but there is still plenty of work to for manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy in terms of exits.

The September 1 deadline is fast approaching and Spurs are rumoured to have transfer listed the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and Hugo Lloris.

Lloris, speaking to Nice-Matin earlier in the summer, admitted this could be the end of an era at Spurs as he considers opportunities elsewhere.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has admitted that his Spurs squad is too bloated, and certain members of the squad will be open to seeking other moves.

“It's fair to say our squad is too big at the moment," explained Postecoglou.

"There are guys who will want to explore opportunities elsewhere. I'm not involved in that. I think we'll see some movement out in the coming weeks.”

Hojbjerg, according to recent reports, could well be one of the players sacrificed before the window shuts as Diego Simeone's Atletico have been chasing the Dane for quite a while.

Writing a column for Football Insider, O'Rourke has shared the latest on his potential departure. Indeed, the reporter claims Hojbjerg is "set for a surprise exit to Atletico Madrid", despite being a top performer under previous Tottenham bosses.

It's added that Postecoglou "will now search for the right replacement", but the Australian will look to seal the alternative option before green-lighting the midfielder's exit.

O'Rourke's sources also claim that Hojbjerg is likely to cost Atletico a fee in the region of £25 million.

How good is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

The 27-year-old was a mainstay for Spurs last season under Conte. Only star striker Harry Kane played more league minutes than Hojbjerg over 22/23, with the former Southampton star also notching nine goal contributions from midfield (WhoScored).

He also ranked in their top three for average match rating per 90, standing out as one of Tottenham's best performers (WhoScored).

Called "sensational" by some members of the media, former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson heaped praise on Hojbjerg for playing some of his best football last term.

"I’ve been surprised by how much he has stepped up this year," said Robinson to Football Insider.

“I thought he was the one who would make way for Yves Bissouma. The club spent a lot of money on Bissouma. I think Hojbjerg recognised that and stepped up.

“He is playing to a level that we have never seen before. He is playing his best football in a Spurs shirt."