Tottenham Hotspur have been "offered" Roma defender Roger Ibanez after Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto's trip to London for talks, according to reports out of Italy.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Defensively, Spurs endured a very tough season over 20222023, shipping more goals than any other side in the Premier League above Bournemouth in 15th.

These make for alarming numbers and it's a problem that new manager Ange Postecoglou must attempt to resolve very quickly, especially if they're to qualify for Europe next season.

Luckily for Spurs supporters, all the noises suggest that a central defensive signing or two is certainly on the agenda. Posteocoglou, according to recent reports, has already given the green-light for his side to capture a star defender this summer.

This has lead to links with the likes of Ibanez and Wolves defender Max Kilman, among others, while Tottenham are also on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris.

Elsewhere, there have been suggestions that Spurs are targeting Leicester City star James Maddison and talks have apparently been opened. Maddison's teammate, Harvey Barnes, is also said to be attracting real interest from the north Londoners.

Going back to the defensive position, there has been an update on their chase for Ibanez of Roma, after claims thar Tottenham are "above all" attempting his signing alongside Atletico Madrid.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, via Sport Witness, claim Spurs have now been "offered" Ibanez with London rivals Chelsea handed the same opportunity.

Roma chief Pinto has travelled to London in an attempt to negotiate incomings and outgoings, and during his visit, he has apparently gifted Spurs the chance to go for Ibanez.

His price tag is set at around €30 million (£26m), contrary to previous suggestions that Roma are willing to part company for less.

Who is Roger Ibanez?

Called "outstanding" by members of the press, Ibanez starred for Roma last season, having made more interceptions per 90 than anyone in their squad (WhoScored).

He also ranked in their top two for tackles and clearances per 90, showcasing his true ability, with Mourinho even calling him "untouchable".

"When we went to Seville to face Real Betis earlier this season, the morning of the game I saw him [Ibanez] and thought it was going to be impossible for him to play. And yet he played. He’s one who always fronts up.

“When we win, we all win together. When we lose, we all lose together. For me he is untouchable."