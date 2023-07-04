Tottenham Hotspur have reached a "verbal agreement" over the signing of Manor Solomon and he's set to undergo a Spurs medical this week, according to BBC journalist Alex Howell.

Who are Spurs signing this summer?

Spurs have been moving quickly in this summer transfer window, sealing deals for Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, international playmaker James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on a permanent deal.

Speaking after the captures of both Maddison and Vicario, new Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou shared his delight in an interview with Spurs' official website (via football.london).

"It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," said Postecoglou.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

The north Londoners aren't done with the aforementioned duo, though, with Postecoglou's side believed to be chasing a star centre-back or two after conceding 63 league goals last season.

Tottenham have also been widely tipped to make Israeli international winger Solomon their fourth signing of the summer following his successful loan spell at Fulham last year.

BBC reporter Howell has an update on this front, confirming that Spurs have reached a "verbal agreement" to sign Solomon.

Solomon will now apparently undergo a medical this week ahead of a proposed move to N17 before signing his Lilywhites contract.

It's added that he will join following the captures of Kulusevski, Vicario and Maddison this summer as Postecoglou aims to quickly bolster his squad before the start of next season.

Who is Manor Solomon?

The attacker enjoyed a fine run for Fulham last campaign, scoring in five consecutive matches from February to March and four overall in the top flight for the Craven Cottage side.

This has clearly alerted Spurs who may be after forwards to replace the likes of Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma, with the former leaving on a free transfer and the latter returning to parent club Villarreal.

Israeli sports reporter Josh Halickman has described Solomon as an "exceptional athlete", comparing him to some of Israel's best sports professionals of recent years.

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva was full of praise for the soon-to-be former Shakhtar Donetsk star, claiming he has a phenomenal ability in one-v-one situations.

"I am pleased with a player who has come from the bench in the last three games," explained the Portuguese (via The Daily Mail).

"He has scored some important goals for us, and more importantly for him because it has boosted his confidence and he is different from the other players in what he has.

"His one-v-one situation is really strong and coming from the left he is important."

He could be an astute signing for Spurs, especially on a free deal.