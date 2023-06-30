Tottenham Hotspur have a "huge interest" in signing exciting young Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, according to reports.

Spurs, after finally completing a permanent deal for Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, have also agreed deals for both goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli and England international James Maddison.

The duo, coming from Italy and Leicester City respectively, put pen to paper on long term contracts as chairman Daniel Levy sees three major signings come through the door at Hotspur Way.

Maddison will inject some much-needed central creativity, coming over three years after former playmaker Christian Eriksen departed for Inter Milan.

Vicario, meanwhile, comes in as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris - who has admitted to Nice-Matin that he could well depart this summer amid rumours of interest from Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham, after sealing the aforementioned trio, aren't done there with reports suggesting they're also targeting a star centre-back next for manager Ange Postecoglou.

However, while defence appears to be priority, it is now believed that Spurs are really keen on signing Jebbison from Sheffield United as they eye young striking options.

According to 90min and journalist Graeme Bailey, the Lilywhites hold a "huge interest" in the 19-year-old, alongside Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton.

Further abroad, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also eyeing moves for Jebbison, who has already broken a record in his career.

Indeed, the forward became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his full debut against Everton, aged just 17 and 309 days.

What's been said about Daniel Jebbison?

Sheffield United coach Jack Lester, speaking to the media back in January, heaped praise on Jebbison and drew attention to his major potential.

"People forget that he’ll still be a teenager at the start of next season so he’s developing really well," explained Lester.

"He’s got some fantastic physical attributes and we will continue to work to develop him.

"But he’s got a really bright future, Dan. I think people forget how young he is, he was ahead of schedule if you like for where we saw him as we were looking at him as a 15, 16-year-old but he’s got there through his hard work and his talent and we’re really pleased with him and we’re optimistic of a really bright future for him.

"He’s strong mentally, there’s no problem there. He’s had lots of little challenges out along the way."