Fenerbahce are working to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer and an offer has been made, according to reports out of Turkey.

Who is leaving Spurs?

New manager Ange Postecoglou, after sealing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz, is keen to add more to his roster.

The Spurs head coach, speaking after his side's thrilling friendly away to Barcelona in midweek, says it is very possible that his side add another defender to their ranks before deadline day.

However, to balance the books, this will largely depend on who Tottenham can sell.

"We've to see what happens with outgoings," explained the Spurs boss.

"But the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven."

In terms of who could leave the club, defender Joe Rodon is on his way to Leeds United, with the Welshman following midfielder Harry Winks and winger Lucas Moura out the door.

Hugo Lloris is another potentially high profile departure, as the Frenchman has already admitted this could be the end of an era for him at Spurs this summer.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris to Nice-Matin.

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

Ndombele, who has arguably failed to live up to his price tag since signing from Lyon in 2019, may well be on his way out too as Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce chase a move.

According to Takvim, as translated by Sport Witness, they're working to sign Ndombele and have sent their first offer in the form of a potential loan deal.

Tottenham, for their part, aren't in the market for another loan and will only consider permanent deals for the Frenchman - but it is made clear the midfielder isn't in Postecoglou's plans moving forward.

Perhaps encouragingly for Fenerbahce, they did receive positive signals from Spurs that they are open to doing business over Ndombele, but it won't be a temporary deal.

What's been said about Tanguy Ndombele?

While the midfield ace hasn't exactly lived up to the hype since his move from Lyon, Ndombele has showcased his real ability on occasion.

Arsenal star Declan Rice, speaking last year, even called the former Napoli loanee one of the best players he's ever come up against.

I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," explained Rice.

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently.

“With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”

Postecoglou has also called Ndombele a "very talented" player.