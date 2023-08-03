Tottenham Hotspur have now decided to "part ways" with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, despite manager Ange Postecoglou previously hinting he may still have a chance.

Who will leave Spurs?

The new Premier League season is upon us and Spurs are set to take on Brentford in their opener on August 13.

In just 11 days, Lilywhites supporters could see a totally new-look side with star striker Harry Kane heavily linked to a departure.

Bayern Munich are seriously chasing the England talisman and haven't given up on signing him, despite failing to reach an agreement in their latest round of face-to-face talks with chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane would be their most high-profile exit by some distance, but there are a plethora of other players who could also depart. Indeed. Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are just some of the players mentioned as candidates for the chopping block (The Telegraph).

However, with just under a month of the summer transfer window remaining, Spurs have confirmed just one exit as former midfielder Harry Winks signed for Leicester City early last month.

Ndombele is a player regularly mentioned as one other possibility with Turkish giants Galatasary rumoured to have lodged multiple bids for the £200,000-per-week player.

Postecoglou had previously suggested the 26-year-old could have a chance to resurrect his Spurs career, with ex-boss Antonio Conte freezing him out these last two years.

"Tanguy has been good," said Postecoglou ahead of Tottenham's pre-season tour.

"He's been working hard in training, as they all have because they've got no choice.

"I take things as I see them. He was part of a Serie A-winning side last season, and he's been working well. Within that context, I'm pleased to have him here and part of the group. What that means for the long-term, we'll see. Who knows, maybe he won't want to be part of things."

Sharing an update, journalist Rudy Galetti says Tottenham have now made a final decision on Ndombele's future, and that is to "part ways".

"Tanguy Ndombele is not part of the plans of Tottenham," wrote Galetti on Twitter.

"The club wants to part ways with him soon. After his experience on loan at Napoli, now Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are on his tracks, but - to date - no advanced talks with THFC. Evolving situation."

What's been said about Tanguy Ndombele?

The former Lyon star has spent the last two years on various temporary spells. Ndombele was signed by Lyon on a temporary stint during the second half of 21/22, while Serie A champions Napoli elected to take him for the whole of 22/23.

Now, the midfielder finds himself in limbo at Spurs again, which could be seen as a real shame given just how highly-rated he is by some in the game.

Arsenal's club-record signing Declan Rice, for instance, claimed just last year that Ndombele is seriously underrated.

“The perception of him, it shouldn’t be what it is because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," said the England international

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently.

“With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”