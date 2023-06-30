Tottenham Hotspur have tabled a "crazy offer" for Galatasary duo Victor Nelsson and Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports out of Turkey.

Who will Spurs sign after Maddison?

The Lilywhites have surprisingly got a couple of deals over the line already, and new manager Ange Postecoglou will be thrilled.

Spurs confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli recently in a deal worth around £17.2 million, and just days later, playmaker James Maddison joined for £40 million from Leicester City.

Maddison in particular is a pretty big coup for £40m, especially considering he was the Foxes star player last season and racked up an impressive 19 top flight goal contributions (10 goals, nine assists).

It is believed Spurs aren't done there, though, with the north Londoners chasing a star centre-back to plug their leaky defence which conceded more league goals than any other side above 15th last season.

The likes of Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen) and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven are reliably thought to be of interest with talks ongoing, but according to a piece of news from the continent, Nelsson is also still on their radar.

Turkish news outlet Milliyet (via Sport Witness) has an interesting update on the Dane, and his teammate Nicolo Zaniolo, with Tottenham apparently making a "crazy offer" in an attempt to sign the Galatasary duo.

Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur has apparently travelled to London for talks, where Spurs are mentioned, and it is believed he "sat at the table" with Tottenham to discuss both players.

In what is a very unique bid, Postecoglou's side apparently lodged an offer of two to three of their own players plus €30-35m (£26m-£30m) in cash for Zaniolo and Nelsson, thought there is no mention as to which Spurs stars were sacrificed.

Timur is allegedly eager to negotiate player exits and raise funds, and while he was not happy with Tottenham's proposal, talks remain ongoing.

The Galatasary chief originally valued both players together at around £52 million.

What's been said about Nelsson and Zaniolo?

Reşit Ömer Kükner, a member of the Galatasary board, holds Nelsson in very high esteem with the centre-back being called a "Danish lion" and model "athlete".

Meanwhile, former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson praised Zaniolo during his previous links to Tottenham - branding the Italy international a "steal".

The ex-England international even likened his potential transfer to the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, who have done well since singing for Spurs.

"Perhaps he could be the next Kulusevski or Bentancur – a steal from Italy in the January window," said Robinson to Football Insider.