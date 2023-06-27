Sky Sports journalist Massimo Marianella has teased a potential Tottenham Hotspur swoop for marquee Napoli striker Victor Osimhen if Harry Kane leaves.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

The incoming arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou has birthed many transfer rumours in the last few weeks with Spurs sealing a deal for Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Lead by chairman Daniel Levy, in the absence of an out-and-out sporting director, Tottenham are looking to bolster many key areas of the squad this summer with fresh faces.

Vicario will come in to succeed the potentially departing Hugo Lloris but Spurs are also rumoured to have given the green-light for a central defensive signing.

Postecoglou apparently wants a new attacking midfielder on top of that, leading to their serious and advancing interest in Leicester City star James Maddison.

Kane, who starred for Spurs last season, is also being linked with a move away again and reports out of Germany state that Bayern Munich are hotting up their pursuit.

Man United and Chelsea are in the running for Kane too, with Sky reporter Marianella hinting that they could move for Osimhen if the England international departs.

Speaking on Sky Sport 24, via Tutto Napoli.net, the journalist hinted at an ambitious swoop for Osimhen from Spurs with Chelsea also apparently set to make contact.

"Tottenham are a team with medium-high ambitions that are changing everything," said Marianella.

"There will be a new manager, who will be the Australian from Greece Postecoglou. Many players will leave, the new manager may not even find Kane if the English centre forward were to go to Manchester United, Bayern Munich or Chelsea.

"They say that even Chelsea are about to make a phone call to Napoli for Osimhen. It seems that one door is closed, which is that of Real Madrid, the two most open to catch a striker remain Manchester United and PSG. At that point, a place would also open up at Tottenham."

Who is Victor Osimhen?

Signing the Nigeria international would be an ambitious and sensational move by Spurs, though his marquee reported €120 million (£103m) price tag is quite a large barrier.

There is little doubting Osimhen's quality, though, with the former Lille star notching an incredible 26 goals and four assists in just 32 Serie A appearances last season.

Gary Lineker has called the 24-year-old's form "consistently impressive", while members of the press like ESPN's Colin Udoh believe he is a "monster" in the final third.