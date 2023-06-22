Tottenham Hotspur have "asked to be informed" on the situation of PSV Eindhoven forward Xavi Simons as Spurs eye a move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has many plates spinning at N17 as the official arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou is imminent, with the Austrailian set to start work on July 1.

Despite this, it has been reported that Postecoglou has already held transfer strategy meetings with Levy, where they have discussed potential targets for the summer window.

Of these possible signings, it is believed that Tottenham are chasing a new goalkeeper to succeed Hugo Lloris, with the north Londoners apparently close to signing Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Meanwhile, the capture of a new centre-back or two is seen as a top priority, and there are reports of Tottenham advancing in talks to re-sign Clement Lenglet on a permanent deal from Barcelona.

However, as Spurs hold a serious interest in Leicester City star James Maddison, supporters could well expect a few additions in more attacking areas of the pitch.

Lucas Moura will leave the club and Arnaut Danjuma has returned to parent club Villarreal, meaning the Lilywhites need more forwards.

As a result, alongside Maddison, reliable journalist Romano has shared news on Twitter of Spurs' fondness for PSV forward Simons.

The 20-year-old has been in really good form in the Eredivisie, prompting Tottenham to make contact over a swoop for Simons.

Postecoglou's side, like Man Utd, Arsenal, Brighton, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, have "asked to be informed" of his situation as Paris-Saint Germain still haven't made moves in activating their cheap buy-back clause for Simons.

Who is Xavi Simons?

The Netherlands international has been pivotal for PSV, averaging more attempts at goal and successful take-ons per 90 than any member of their current squad (WhoScored).

Chipping with 19 Dutch top flight goals and eight assists last season, former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart has also tipped him to be a worldbeater.

"When I look at his potential, I see that he can become the best soccer player in the world,” said van der Vaart.

"Believe me: In a few years we'll all be saying: 'It's good to be able to have this kid in our national team.’"