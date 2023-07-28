Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has an "offer from Tottenham" on the table but it is believed he prefers a move to Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco.

Who will Spurs sign?

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already seen a trio of new signings come through the door since the beginning of his tenure, namely goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon.

The three stars join Pedro Porro, who signed permanently from Sporting Lisbon, and winger Dejan Kulusevski who was confirmed as a permanent Tottenham player after 18 months on loan from Juventus.

Spurs are widely believed to be targeting a new central defender next for Postecoglou, with reliable media sources claiming they want two senior stars to bolster that area of the squad.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media recently, even admitted that is something chairman Daniel Levy and co are currently attempting behind-the-scenes.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said the Spurs head coach when asked about new defenders.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

There have been a wide array of centre-backs linked with a move to north London, a long list which includes

Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson, Juventus star Gleison Bremer and, of course, Adarabioyo.

Fulham's latter star, who impressed at Craven Cottage last season under Marco Silva, is at the centre of interest from Spurs as Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna states on Twitter.

Adarabioyo has an "offer from Tottenham" as Spurs move, but there's some bad news as well. The 25-year-old has also been subject to an approach from Monaco, and it is believed he prefers the Ligue 1 side.

On top of this, an agreement is "almost found" between Monaco and the former Man City starlet.

"Agreement almost found between Monaco and Adarabioyo," wrote Aouna.

"The player has an offer from Tottenham but favors ASM. To date, no official offer from ASM to Fulham. But it should arrive soon. ASM wants Adarabioyo and Salisu."

How good is Tosin Adarabioyo?

The towering 6 foot 5 defender has some very attractive attributes and is proven in the top flight, having made more clearances per 90 than any other Fulham player last season (WhoScored).

Called "magnificent" by members of the media, Whites boss Silva also praised Adarabioyo's quality at playing the ball out from defence and breaking opposition lines.

"And with Tosin, we know what we expect from him," said Silva to the media (via The Boot Room).

“Of course, quality on the ball in the first build-up, to find the players between the lines. Tosin had a good game and did what we expected.”