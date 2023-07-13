Tottenham Hotspur are starting to believe a "deal can be struck" with Juventus to sign centre-back Gleison Bremer this summer, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign?

The north Londoners are chasing multiple defensive signings this summer as manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy look to shore up a leaky backline.

Defence has been a major worry for Spurs over the last 12 months with no other Premier League side above 15th conceding more league goals than them last season.

Tottenham ended up shipping 63 league goals against, a number which highlights their serious need for quality and reliability in front of new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Speaking back in January, after Spurs', 4-2 defeat to Man City at the Etihad Stadium, former manager Antonio Conte even claimed his side were defending like relegation candidates.

"The positive situation is I think we have improved a lot to face important opponents like Manchester City," said Conte (via The Sun).

“On one side, we are doing progress. On the other, compared to last season, we are doing less. To concede 21 goals in the last ten games, this is usually for a team that fights in the relegation zone.

“To turn the season, we have to improve when conceding a goal easily. To concede at the moment at least two goals every game, we have to turn this into a positive."

After sealing deals for Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer, it's perhaps imperative Tottenham add a new defender or two.

They're making headway in this regard, with talks said to be advanced over a deal for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven. Meanwhile, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Bremer have all been linked too.

The latter player, who was a target for Conte last summer, could be revisited as journalist Pete O'Rourke explains in an article for Football Insider.

According to his information, Spurs are growing in confidence that a "deal can be struck" for Bremer with Financial Fair Play concerns at Juve opening the door.

£42.7 million would apparently be enough for Tottenham to seal a move for the 26-year-old, and while Juve don't really want to sell him, their financial straits could mean there is "bargaining" to be done.

Bremer features highly on Postecoglou's personal list of targets as he looks to add two new-centre-backs over the coming months.

How good is Gleison Bremer?

As per WhoScored, the South American was one of Juve's best-performers last season.

Bremer managed an impressive 90.2% passing accuracy out from the back whilst making more clearances per 90 than any of his teammates, all while playing the third-most Serie A minutes of any Juve player (WhoScored).

After joining from Torino last summer, Old Lady head coach Massimiliano Allegri noticed his quality almost immediately.

“I am very happy with the arrival of Bremer," said Allegri.

"A physical player with the characteristics we were looking for. There aren’t many defenders of that level and the club has been very good at replacing De Ligt promptly.

“I am satisfied, but now the games are starting and there is only one month left for the start of the season.”