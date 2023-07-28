Highlights Kylian Mbappe's decision not to extend his contract with PSG has sparked interest from English clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Alan Hutton, a BBC Radio 5 Live pundit, expressed surprise at the potential move, citing the "incredible" amount of money involved.

Hutton believes Tottenham should focus on improving their defense rather than spending £260 million on a striker like Mbappe.

BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Alan Hutton has responded to claims that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Paris-Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG?

The big name forward is front and centre of what will most likely be this summer window's biggest transfer saga, with Mbappe deciding not to extend his PSG stay past 2024.

The France international opted not to trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract, much to the dismay of PSG and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Ligue 1 champions could lose their superstar player for nothing next summer and that is looking more and more like a real possibility as the window drags on.

Al-Hilal submitted a world-record £259 million bid for Mbappe recently, which was accepted by PSG, but the 24-year-old is apparently reluctant to meet with Saudi emissaries over a possible transfer.

Mbappe has been met with interest from English clubs and the Premier League could well provide a solution for PSG. Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs have registered an interest with there even being claims of an enquiry (L'Equipe via Sport Witness).

Reliable media sources, like Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, have also backed Tottenham's links to Mbappe with BBC pundit Hutton responding with great surprise.

In an interview with Football Insider, the former Lilywhites defender says he would be shocked if Spurs did make a serious move for him, especially due to the "incredible" money involved.

“I would be very surprised if that happened,” said Hutton.

“There will be a lot of teams out there chasing Mbappe, he is arguably the best player in the world, the money is just incredible.

“I do not see Tottenham paying that amount for anybody if I am truly honest. I can’t see him going to Saudi either but I just think there are some big teams out there that he would rather go to.

“It all boils down to money, I can’t see them spending that amount of money.

“To be brutally honest after what I’ve seen of pre-season I would be sorting out the defence first, I would not spend £260m on a striker when it is obvious the defence needs worked on.“

How good is Kylian Mbappe?

The former Monaco star is quite simply sensational, and one of the best players in world football.

Bagging 29 goals and five assists in just 34 French top flight appearances last season, Mbappe also dazzled at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - scoring eight goals and assisting two others (WhoScored).

Brazil legend Ronaldo is among the names to have heaped praise on Mbappe.

"Yes, I do. I love him," said the World Cup winner to Marca (via Fot Mob) five years ago.

"He's fast, can finish and he's only 20 years old. We've known about him for three years already because he has a lot of talent.

"I don't know how players are valued at what they are now, but who am I to speak? People paid a lot of money for me, and for [Zinedine] Zidane. It's a normal evolution in football."

While we believe Mbappe is out of Tottenham's reach, there is certainly reason for them to hold an interest given the player's contract situation.