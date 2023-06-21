Tottenham Hotspur are currently in pole position to sign Galatasary star and Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, according to reports

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

The transfer agenda for chairman Daniel Levy and manager Ange Postecoglou is varied with Spurs targeting key additions all over the pitch.

After failing to qualify for Europe, and not winning any silverware yet again, the north Londoners must continue their rebuild as many players become linked with possible exits.

Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele all face uncertain futures at N17 with Levy and co eyeing up new signings (The Telegraph).

Spurs apparently wish to sign a new goalkeeper, to replace the potentially departing Lloris, but also have plans to sign a new centre-back, central attacking midfielder and even a new forward.

This has lead to interest in the likes of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, Wolves defender Max Kilman, Leicester City star James Maddison and, now, Zaniolo.

The Italian has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham before, specifically during the Antonio Conte era when Fabio Paratici was also the club's sporting director.

Zaniolo eventually ended up joining Galatasary, but as per Milliyet's Galatasaray correspondent Nevzat Dindar, live on Skorer TV (via Milliyet), they're back in the race again.

Dindar says Tottenham are the closest club to signing Zaniolo, above other competitors like Juventus.

"Zaniolo is also evolving into a world star. English clubs for Zaniolo," said the journalist.

"It goes up to 30-35 million euros. At this point, Galatasaray does not take Juventus' offers seriously. Tottenham is the closest club to finish Zaniolo."

How good is Nicolo Zaniolo?

The 23-year-old, over his most recent cameos for Galatasary, appears to have rejuvenated his career somewhat after a regrettable last few months at Roma.

In his last 10 league appearances for them, Zaniolo bagged five goals and proved a constant threat, with only Dries Mertens, Sergio Oliveira and Mauro Icardi averaging more attempts per 90 (WhoScored).

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson, commenting on Zaniolo's previous links to Tottenham, even claimed he could be the next Dejan Kulusevski.

“If the system changed slightly, a Zaniolo or a James Maddison would fit in at Spurs," said Robinson to Football Insider.

"I would love to see Maddison come in. I cannot see Leicester doing business with anyone this month though. Their resources are tight so that is a deal that would have to wait for the summer.

“Zaniolo is of a similar type of mould though. Perhaps he could be the next Kulusevski or Bentancur – a steal from Italy in the January window.”