Tottenham Hotspur have "decided to pay the desired amount" for Galatasary defender Victor Nelsson this summer and he is "preparing" to leave.

Who are Spurs signing?

The Lilywhites and new manager Ange Postecoglou have already been boosted by a few arrivals this summer with Spurs' squad overhaul well underway.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has joined from Empoli in a deal worth £17.2 million, while the north Londoners also struck a £40 million agreement with Leicester City to sign star playmaker James Maddison.

Speaking after their arrivals, Postecoglou heaped praise on both players, not just for their obvious ability, but also their character as individuals.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," explained Postecoglou.

It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

Vicario and Maddison join the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, who signed on a permanent deal from Juventus at the start of the window, and winger Manor Solomon who is putting pen to paper on his move to Spurs today.

The Israeli international could well be joined by a star centre-back, with Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet all in the frame.

Another defender to have been linked with a Spurs move is Nelsson, and according to a report from Turkey, a transfer is edging closer after a big decision.

Turkish news site Aksam claim the Denmark international is "preparing" to open himself up to Europe and is almost certain to leave Galatasary this window.

Spurs, Napoli, Arsenal and Atalanta have been targeting Nelsson, but it's Tottenham who are seemingly in pole position.

Club chiefs, after seeing a bid of £19 million rejected, have now "decided to pay the desired amount" for Galatasary's "star player".

The Super Lig apparently requested around £21 million to sell their prized asset, a fee which Tottenham have opted to agree too. This is listed as a record price for any Galatasary player, so if Spurs do in fact pay the full asking price, he will leave the club for the "highest transfer fee".

Tottenham are named as the most serious suitor for Nelsson as a result, but amid their links to van de Ven, it will be interesting to see if both the Dutchman and Dane come to north London together.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

He's been a star defender and undroppable for Galatasary, especially last season, with his numbers reflecting that of an assured and composed centre-back.

Nelsson is yet to ply his trade in a top European division, but the player's importance to Galatasary is highlighted by the fact he featured more than any other outfielder for them last campaign (WhoScored).

The ex-FC Copenhagen star won more aerial duels per 90 and made more blocks per match than any of his teammates over 2022/2023 - emphasizing why Tottenham have allegedly decided to pay his exit clause (WhoScored).