Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur and their pursuit of former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Which managers could Tottenham hire?

The 35-year-old, according to recent reports, is just one of many elite coaches currently being considered by chairman Daniel Levy. Nagelsmann is thought to be a top target at Spurs but the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane are also available and attracting interest.

Amid their search for an Antonio Conte replacement, with the Italian departing last week, his former number two Cristian Stellini has taken charge until the end of this Premier League season - assisted by Ryan Mason. The duo are tasked with sealing a top four finish, which may well be crucial in helping to attract Levy's managerial targets.

Champions League football is thought to be a potential deal-breaker for Nagelsmann with the German now out of a job following his surprise dismissal from the Allianz Arena. Spurs also face stiff competition from Chelsea for his signature after the west Londoners sacked Graham Potter earlier this week.

Sharing an update on Twitter, Sky reporter Reddy claims both sides have sounded out Nagelsmann ahead of a potential move and 'formal talks' will follow. While Spurs and Chelsea look set to battle it out for the coach, they have both been boosted by Nagelsmann's desire to manage in England next.

Reddy explained:

"Julian Nagelsmann wants to manage in the Premier League. Sees it as his natural next destination but won't rush into a decision over his future amid strong interest - plus sounding out contact - from Chelsea and Spurs. Former currently have the edge. More formal talks to follow."

What would Nagelsmann bring to Spurs?

The tactician, who has been hailed as a 'phenomenal tactical innovator' by BBC Sport writer Raj Chohan, would be a brilliant fit for Spurs.

Nagelsmann stands out as one of Europe's most exciting young coaches, having already won a league title whilst encouraging an exciting, intense high-pressing style of football.

Spurs supporters who wish to see their side move on from the more pragmatic approaches of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho could be pleased they're targeting Nagelsmann.

He was also thought of as a candidate to replace Mourinho back in 2021 and now Levy has an opportunity to capture him as a free agent - presenting a brilliant chance to hire someone more-than capable of steering Spurs back in the right direction.