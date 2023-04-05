Tottenham Hotspur have 'explored' making a move for Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as Spurs weigh up replacements for Antonio Conte, according to Alasdair Gold.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

The Belgian has been mentioned as a fairly new target by the press in recent weeks, with a report by The Sun even recently stating that he is one of the favourites.

Kompany's name is just one of many to have been linked with a move to Spurs as quartet Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane stand out as the most elite options.

Of course, there will be much competition to appoint the aforementioned quartet, especially considering Chelsea are now also on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter. There have also been murmurs that Carlo Ancelotti could leave Real Madrid, potentially opening up yet another job for the likes of Pochettino and Nagelsmann.

That could come as a worry for Spurs with more left-field options like Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) and Fulham boss Marco Silva are also attracting chairman Daniel Levy's interest. Indeed, Kompany may well also fit into the mould of a solid candidate close to home.

Now, reliable journalist Gold has shared what he knows on the matter, writing in a piece for football.london.

He claims that Tottenham have 'explored' making a move for Kompany, who is currently in pole position to clinch the Championship with Burnley. Interestingly, the 36-year-old's 'trusted colleague' Simon Davies is already at Spurs and making a positive impact as head of coaching methodology.

What could Kompany bring to Spurs?

The former Man City captain and Blues legend has already been praised for his attacking brand of football with Pep Guardiola even tipping him for the Etihad hot seat.

Kompany's Burnley side have taken England's second tier by storm, scoring more goals and winning more games than any other side in the division.

It's little surprise top Premier League clubs like Spurs are taking note of his exploits, especially since this is only Kompany's first full season managing in England.

Called an 'incredible' figure by Guardiola, the former Anderlecht boss' career is one to watch with great interest, but we believe his lack of experience could also count against him.

Amid what is a very turbulent time at Spurs, with sporting director Fabio Paratici also taking a back seat until his appeal hearing, a safer pair of hands like Pochettino would come as far less of a gamble.