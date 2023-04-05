Tottenham Hotspur have apparently explored Feyenoord boss Arne Slot 'through back channels', according to a report by journalist Miguel Delaney.

What's the latest on Slot to Spurs?

The 44-year-old is seen as a real candidate to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs, coming after the latter coach left north London by mutual consent last week. His former number two, Cristian Stellini, and assistant boss Ryan Mason are set to manage the Lilywhites until the end of this season - tasked with sealing a place in the Premier League top four.

Champions League football is seen as a pivotal draw by managerial candidates such as Julian Nagelsmann, and it could well be the same for Mauricio Pochettino, who has also been linked. The likes of Zinedine Zidane and Luis Enrique are even being mentioned, too.

Yet, despite the previous quartet's free agent statuses, there are candidates currently in work who are attracting the attention of chairman Daniel Levy.

Slot, who is chasing an Eredivisie title with Feyenoord, is said to be one of them. Reports in the past fortnight have backed Tottenham's interest in the coach. Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen for instance, recently sharing news on Slot from his homeland, claimed the former AZ Alkmaar boss is 'open' to joining Spurs.

Sharing a further update on the matter, reporter Delaney has written an intriguing line for The Independent.

Indeed, the reliable journalist also backs Spurs' links to Slot, stating that interest in the tactician has 'already been tested through back channels' - presumably meaning the north Londoners have been exploring an under-the-radar move.

Should Tottenham hire Slot?

Slot arguably won't raise as many tails as the likes of Pochettino, Nagelsmann, Enrique or Zidane - yet he comes with plenty of solid credentials.

Having worked his way up to permanent manager of Alkmaar from being their assistant, the coach's potential earned admirers at Feyenoord, where he is now attempting to win them a Dutch league title.

Slot also guided Feyenoord to a UEFA Europa Conference League final last season, where they lost out to eventual winners Roma, yet Netherlands football experts really can't get enough of him.

Marcel van der Kraan, speaking to talkSPORT recently, has called Slot the 'the most exciting head coach' he's seen in the last 10 years - potentially highlighting why Spurs have now taken note.

If Feyenoord end up clinching the Eredivisie, it will only raise the manager's stock and Spurs could well be a realistic destination thereafter.