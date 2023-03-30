Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is reportedly open to joining Tottenham Hotspur as journalist Valentijn Driessen shares news on Spurs' managerial search.

Which managers are contending for Spurs job?

There are a plethora of both in-work and out-of-work managers who are apparently contending for the job at Hotspur Way, coming after the Premier League top four hopefuls parted ways with Antonio Conte.

The Italian left his post 16 months after chairman Daniel Levy appointed him to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo, with Conte guiding Spurs to a top four finish in his debut season. However, a downturn in overall performances and an astonishing post-match rant after Southampton prompted Levy to end the Conte era this week.

In response, numerous managers are currently mentioned as targets, with Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and even Zinedine Zidane among those to have been named. Head coaches who are currently employed, like Oliver Glanser of Eintracht Frankfurt and Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton are also attracting Levy's interest.

Slot, who is currently chasing an Eredivisie title with Feyenoord, apparently has admirers at Spurs with reporter Driessen dropping an update on their links to the 44-year-old. It is believed that he is 'open' to joining the north Londoners and he is very much on Levy's list of candidates to succeed Conte.

Speaking to Voetbal Primuer, as also translated by Sport Witness, Driessen explained:

“I think Conte’s dismissal is very good news for Arne Slot, because I know he is on a list at Tottenham. He first wants to become champion with Feyenoord and go far in the Europa League, but he’s definitely on the list. “That would be a great challenge for him. I think he is open to it, because he was also open to Leeds United. Otherwise he would have said ‘no’, because he submitted it to the Feyenoord management. “If Tottenham want him, they can get him like that, they pay so much money… It’s nice that they’ve never won anything, because then you can be the first to win something.”

Should Spurs consider Slot?

The former AZ Alkmaar boss worked his way up to that managerial position from being assistant coach and has since gone on to seriously grow his reputation.

Eventually appointed by Feyenoord in 2021, Slot guided them to a UEFA Europa Conference League final against Roma last year and has been described as a very promising young manager.

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has called Slot the 'the most exciting head coach' he's seen in the last ten years and his profile could rise further if Feyenoord clinch their league crown this year.

Arguably a less high-profile name than the aforementioned candidates, Spurs should still keep a close eye on the manager's progress ahead of this summer.