Tottenham Hotspur manager target Christophe Galtier is now set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest on Galtier to Spurs?

The former Lille head coach, who guided them to a Ligue 1 title in 2020/2021, has been linked to potentially taking over from Antonio Conte at Spurs. The Italian has departed N17 by mutual consent and chairman Daniel Levy's search for a permanent successor is apparently well underway.

While both Cristian Stellini and assistant boss Ryan Mason are charged with leading the north Londoners to a Premier League top-four finish, a shortlist of possible next managers has been drawn up.

Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and even Zinedine Zidane feature prominently, though Chelsea's search for a new boss has potentially given Levy some real competition for these names. Galtier, according to reliable sources, is a possible alternative to the aforementioned quartet.

Indeed, a recent report by The Evening Standard detailed that the 56-year-old is a target for Tottenham, coming amid consistent rumours of Galtier potentially departing the Parc des Princes.

Now, according to journalist Galetti, there has been a definitive update on the tactician's future at PSG with it being certain he will depart. As per the reporter, writing for Tribal Football, Galtier's exit is now 'decided' and he will say 'goodbye' after the 2022/23 campaign.

This could well open the door for Spurs to make a move, coming after he was also linked with replacing Jose Mourinho in 2021.

Should Spurs go for Galtier?

By the time he could arrive at Spurs, it is quite likely Galtier will boast two Ligue 1 titles on his CV as his current PSG side are six points above Lens in first right now.

While there is an argument to be made that his team's financial firepower hands them a pretty sizable advantage over other teams in the division, Galtier's title achievement with Lille in 2021 is evidence the tactician can perform with limited resources.

BBC Sport reporter John Bennett even said this on the former OGC Nice boss last year:

"Christophe Galtier seems to be a very underrated manager outside France. An unbelievable Ligue 1 title win with Lille last season… And after a 1 nil win over PSG last night, his current club Nice are 2nd (after finishing 9th last season). Improves players. Improves teams."

Now that Galtier is allegedly set to depart Paris, Spurs could be presented with a real opportunity.