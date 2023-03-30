Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy now have Paris-Saint Germain boss Christophe Galtier 'under consideration' as Spurs continue their manager search after Antonio Conte.

Who could Spurs appoint as new manager?

The north Londoners currently have a succession of managers they're targeting after both Conte and Levy parted ways by mutual consent earlier this week. Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason are set to take interim charge until the end of this Premier League campaign, having been tasked with delivering a top four finish.

This is as Levy works on finding a permanent successor for Spurs in the background with reports suggesting they have almost immediately begin their search for new manager. Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are among the high profile names linked with the vacant post. Meanwhile, the likes of Oliver Glanser, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Arne Slot of Feyenoord are regularly mentioned by the press.

These next few months at Tottenham are set to be crucial since qualifying for next season's Champions League will be a massive, massive draw for any potential new head coach. It's apparently imperative that the Lilywhites gain a top four finish as candidates like Nagelsmann won't consider joining the club otherwise.

Away from the latter man, Levy has been identifying alternative candidates in case the German ultimately decides against joining Spurs. The Evening Standard claim that they have Pochettino, Enrique, De Zerbi, Celtic's Ange Postecoglou and now Galtier of PSG. The Frenchman has made his way on to Spurs' list, standing out as a new candidate, amid calls for him to leave the Parc des Princes.

Should Spurs hire Galtier?

Galtier could well leave PSG at the end of the season if growing murmurs are to be believed. If Spurs are take advantage of growing discontent around his reign, we believe the 56-year-old could actually be a shrewd option.

Having won a Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2021, Galtier has experience overachieving with a less illustrious squad to that of big rivals - something which could well attract a club like Tottenham. He isn't without his plaudits, either, with BBC Sport reporter John Bennett saying this on Galtier in March last year:

"Christophe Galtier seems to be a very underrated manager outside France. An unbelievable Ligue 1 title win with Lille last season… And after a 1 nil win over PSG last night, his current club Nice are 2nd (after finishing 9th last season). Improves players. Improves teams."

It's little surprise he has now become a manager of interest to Spurs and could be a fairly brilliant alternative to the likes of Nagelsmann.