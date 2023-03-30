Tottenham Hotspur manager target Julian Nagelsmann has 'always looked' at Spurs as the 'perfect place' to build a platform, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Which managers do Spurs want?

Nagelsmann, who recently left German giants Bayern Munich in a shock departure, has been heavily linked with a move to north London with reports suggesting that contact has already been made.

The 35-year-old is viewed as a top target by Levy to replace Antonio Conte, coming after Spurs mutually agreed to terminate his deal by mutual consent earlier this week. Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason will be taking temporary charge until the end of this season - having been tasked with sealing a top four Premier League finish.

Nagelsmann isn't the only manager on Tottenham's radar, though, as many out-of-work and prestigious free agent bosses are also firmly in the running. Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and even Zinedine Zidane have been mentioned as potential candidates.

Levy's next move will be a crucial one and it is believed he is widening his scope despite the serious interest in Nagelsmann. Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt), Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), Ange Postecoglou (Celtic) and other in-work coaches are also linked on a consistent basis.

Now, speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jones has shared a fairly promising update on Spurs and Nagelsmann - claiming the German has 'always' viewed N17 as the 'perfect' job to build a project.

It is also believed that the ex-RB Leipzig tactician would be 'very interested' in joining the club. Jones explained:

"I think Nagelsmann is going to have a big decision to make. I’m told he’s always looked at Tottenham as a solid club that would be a perfect place to build a platform. "I don't think he would have expected to end up at Bayern Munich as early as he did in his career. Tottenham is that level of a club that's just below the very elite and I think because he can build a project there, he'd still be very interested in joining."

Should Spurs appoint Nagelsmann?

Now readily-available, there appears to be little standing in Tottenham's way when it comes to talks with Nagelsmann, but the elite title-winning coach is also apparently attracting interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

If Spurs can beat off the possible competition, we believe he would be a brilliant fit and one who could excite supporters with his forward-thinking style.

BBC writer Raj Chohan raved over Nagelsmann's 'outstanding' methods of coaching an attack last year, potentially highlighting why Spurs are showing a real interest. Levy may be boosted by this news that he would be very interested in joining and it will certainly be an interesting development to follow in the next few months.