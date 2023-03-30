Tottenham Hotspur manager target Mauricio Pochettino is in 'pole position' for the Spurs job alongside Julian Nagelsmann, according to reports.

Could Pochettino re-join Spurs?

The Argentine has been very seriously linked with a sensational move back to Spurs nearly four years after chairman Daniel Levy sacked him in 2019. Pochettino, after Tottenham agreed to part company with Antonio Conte by mutual consent, has been billed as one of the candidates to succeed him with Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Nagelsmann also listed as targets.

In the meantime, as Levy scours the market for Tottenham's next permanent boss, it is the task of Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason to deliver a top four Premier League finish - something which could be crucial in helping to attract some of world football's most sought-after bosses.

Reports have suggested that Pochettino would be very open to re-joining Spurs while other sources, like Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, have claimed that he'd rather wait until the summer.

Of course, until the Lilywhites and Levy finally seal a new manager, there will be conflicting claims on Pochettino's chances of securing a north London reunion. In a latest development, a report by Portuguese news outlet A Bola, as translated and shared by Sport Witness, has made a claim on the South American's chances of becoming Spurs boss.

The newspaper states that Pochettino, accompanied by Nagelsmann, are both in 'pole position' to take over from Conte with both managers seemingly at the front of the queue.

Pochettino or Nagelsmann?

Both coaches have their serious credentials when it comes to becoming Tottenham's next manager, not least their trophy-winning pedigree. Indeed, Nagelsmann and Pochettino boast league titles on their CVS - all while encouraging an attack-minded brand of football.

The former has been hailed for his 'outstanding' methods of coaching in attack while the latter has been called 'world class' and lead Tottenham to a Champions League final in 2019.

It's clear the duo would be a marked footballing improvement in terms of excitement beyond the more pragmatic eras of Conte and former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho. As things stand, however, we believe Pochettino would be the safer pair of hands in what is a turbulent, uncertain time for Levy.

The 51-year-old's popularity with the Tottenham fan base, and his experience working at the club, could be a major incentive to move for the former Southampton head coach. Spurs supporters have already been pictured singing his name and Pochettino's return would be a very popular move.