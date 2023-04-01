Tottenham Hotspur manager target Mauricio Pochettino would '100%' join Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy is very fond of the idea.

Which managers do Spurs want?

Spurs have apparently begun their search for a new permanent head coach after former boss Antonio Conte parted company with the club earlier this week. Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason will be taking interim charge until the end of this season and their first task awaits on Monday against Everton.

Both Mason and Stellini are tasked with the all-important goal of securing a top four Premier League finish for Spurs, something which could be crucial in attracting some big name coaches who are reportedly on their radar.

Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zindane are just a few of the names who Levy is considering, with other options like Thomas Frank, Oliver Glasner, Marco Silva and Roberto De Zerbi also attracting real interest.

However, their former boss appears to be a man who features highly on Levy's shortlist, with reports suggesting he is among the men in pole position for the Spurs job.

Latest on Pochettino to Spurs

Speaking to TEAMtalk, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Pochettino would '100%' re-join the club and Levy would certainly do it - but he faces some opposition within the club.

Jacobs explained:

“Pochettino is still very interesting. Even though there’s debate and division within Tottenham as to whether it would be right to bring him back, Daniel Levy, in particular, would absolutely do it and Pochettino would 100% walk back to Spurs. However, there’s other voices and factors and considerations. “There’ll be reservations there until he works out who his sporting director is, and whether or not he’s got Champions League football. And that, I think, is why a lot of these elite level names are waiting. “It’s also why Tottenham themselves have put an interim in place. They know that the situation in terms of their recruitment will not be clear." “So what they’ll do is they’ll start to reach out, they’ll start to assess the lay of the land, they’ll start to talk to free agents. But in all likelihood, they’ll get the same questions from every candidate."

Should Pochettino be re-hired?

The South American, despite some disagreements within Spurs, should certainly be among the top candidates for the job.

Called a 'master tactician' by members of the media, Pochettino already has proven experience at the club and guided them to an unprecedented Champions League final in 2019. His status as a free agent also makes the prospect of a potential return very doable. Indeed, this will be an interesting development to keep an eye on in the coming months.