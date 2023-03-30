Eintracht Frankfurt have 'no chance' of keeping manager Oliver Glasner if Tottenham make a serious move, according to German reports.

Which managers could Spurs appoint?

Spurs have parted company with Antonio Conte after weeks of speculation over the Italian's future, murmurs which were also accelerated by his astonishing post-match rant after Tottenham's 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Chairman Daniel Levy, amid a very turbulent period in the north London club's recent history, is now tasked with finding Conte's permanent heir this summer with both Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason having to secure Spurs' place in the Premier League top four.

There have been many names linked with the now-vacant post, mostly big name free agents Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann after the latter coach was fired by Bayern Munich last week. Even Zinedine Ziane, who is also currently on the market, is attracting interest from Spurs amid Levy's managerial hunt.

Meanwhile, there are a few in-work candidates who could be of interest to Tottenham, with the likes of Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou regularly mentioned as targets.

Glasner of Frankfurt is also being consistently linked with a north London move, as a report by German news outlet Bild (via Sport Witness) shares the latest. According to their information, in a possible boost for Spurs, Eintracht have 'no chance' of keeping the 48-year-old away from Levy if Tottenham make a 'serious' move - mainly because Glasner has big ambitions to join a top club.

It's added that Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea also hold an interest with Glasner's contract actually possessing a unique clause. Bild claim that there is an exit clause in his deal which would allow him to depart this summer, but the coach has until the 34th match day of the Bundesliga season to activate it.

Could Spurs move for Glasner?

This news from a reliable German publication could give Spurs a good chance to hire Glasner if they decide to take their interest to the next level. Hailed for his 'intense' and 'aggressive' football by rival managers like Marco Rose, the Austrian would be a more left-field option than the likes of Pochettino and Nagelsmann, yet he would come with credentials.

Glanser lead Frankfurt to Europa League glory last season, beating SPFL giants Rangers in the final, so he does have some experience guiding teams to silverware on the biggest stages.

As we've seen with Conte and Jose Mourinho before him, hiring trophy-laden bosses isn't always the answer at Tottenham, so perhaps a more under-the-radar option like Glasner should be more carefully considered.