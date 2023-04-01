Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is now interested in the idea of joining Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Who do Spurs want to appoint as manager?

Chairman Daniel Levy and the Premier League top four hopefuls reportedly have an array of managerial targets on their radar as they eye a replacement for the departed Antonio Conte.

Conte left the club by mutual consent earlier this week but apparently gave his blessing for Cristian Stellini to remain at Spurs, where the latter man will take charge for the rest of the season alongside assistant Ryan Mason.

As the interim duo chase Champions League qualification, Levy is reportedly set to work on Conte's permanent replacement in the background. Indeed, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and even Zinedine Zidane are thought to be attracting interest from the north Londoners.

The aforementioned quartet arguably stand out as some of Tottenham's most presitigous and readily-available candidates, though left-field options like Glasner, who have also been linked, cannot be ruled out.

What's the latest on Glasner?

Now, as reported by journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport, it appears Spurs and Levy may have been handed a boost if they wish to appoint Glasner over their other options.

It is believed that the Lilywhites hold a particular interest in the 48-year-old and their fondness appears to be reciprocated, as Glasner would now be intereated in taking the job at Tottenham.

Jones wrote for GMS:

"Glasner is of particular interest as he has the ability to exit his current contract at Eintracht Frankfurt and is interested in the prospect of a switch."So Levy is not so much working through a shortlist of options here, but a rather long one. It may be that performance director Gretar Steinsson helps guide him through the process but, ultimately, this will come down to the chairman."

The 3-4-2-1 tactician, who deploys a similar system to that of Conte, could actually be a pretty shrewd hire by Levy given his plaudits and job at Frankfurt.

Glasner lead his side to Europa League glory last season, beating Scottish giants Rangers in the final, so would come to Spurs with real trophy-winning pedigree. The Austrian has also been heralded by Bundesliga bosses like Marco Rose for his 'aggressive' and 'intense' brand of football - something which could well excite Spurs supporters after the more pragmatic Conte era.

His employment at Tottenham doesn't appear to be ruled out just yet, so we urge supporters to keep an eye out for any Glasner updates.