There is apparently 'opposition from within' Tottenham Hotspur over chairman Daniel Levy potentially re-appointing former boss and fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino.

Could Pochettino come back to Spurs?

The Argentine has been billed as a top candidate to take over from Antonio Conte, coming as the latter man agrees to part company with Spurs by mutual agreement. Conte's reign at the club ended this week when Tottenham announced his departure, which was arguably always coming after the Italian's astonishing post-match Southampton rant nearly a fortnight ago.

Levy is reportedly about to get to work on finding his long-term successor with both Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason put in temporary charge of Spurs' chase for a Premier League top four finish.

Pochettino is viewed as one of the Lilywhites' top managerial candidates alongside the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique - who are also out-of-work and readily available for another post after leaving their most previous clubs.

Pochettino has been a free agent since leaving Paris-Saint Germain last year, even despite winning a league title at the Parc des Princes, but their decision could be Tottenham's gain if Levy opts to pursue the 51-year-old further. The former Southampton manager, according to recent reports, is certainly up for it and Football Insider even claimed that Pochettino would 'jump at the chance' to manage Tottenham for a second time.

However, according to an update by The Telegraph, Levy may find it more difficult to get the green-light to move for Pochettino. Indeed, there is 'understood to be opposition from within Tottenham' over his re-appointment at Spurs. This is despite him maintaining a good relationship with Spurs' chairman. The report goes on to state that Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou and Enrique are other alternative candidates the club are considering.

Is Pochettino perfect for Spurs job?

Despite Spurs chiefs clearly being split over his re-hire, we believe he is by far the standout candidate to replace Conte alongside Nagelsmann. The South American also now has trophy-winning experience at PSG, having managed some of world football's most big name stars in the French capital, potentially meaning he could come back to Spurs with more pedigree.

Supporters know all about his attacking style from the front which lead them to a Champions League final in 2019 and Pochettino has been praised as a 'ruthless' manager by sections of the media.

His appointment could also be a popular one given his relationship with the Spurs fanbase, giving Levy an opportunity to seal some good PR amid a disastrous last few weeks at the club.