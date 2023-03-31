According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy may have dashed the club's hopes of appointing Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim.

The managers Tottenham want to replace Conte

Spurs' search for a new manager to succeed Antonio Conte is now well and truly underway, coming after the north Londoners mutually agreed to part ways with the Italian earlier this week. Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason are now tasked with guiding the club to a top four Premier League finish, which could well be crucial in helping to attract some of Levy's top managerial targets.

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane top the list of free agent bosses wanted by Tottenham as the quartet are readily available for hire after leaving their respective clubs. Meanwhile, in-work candidates cannot be excluded, with the likes of Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou featuring highly on their list.

Amorim, who was won trophies galore in Portugal across spells at both Sporting and SC Braga, including a league title, has been mentioned as a target by the media in recent weeks. However, according to a new report, it appears the 38-year-old may now be steering clear of the job.

Indeed, as relayed by newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness), it is believed that Amorim doesn't want the Tottenham job and one main reason for the rejection is actually Levy. The report states Sporting's boss doesn't want to deal with Levy's 'tempestuous temper', and while they don't elaborate further, it appears the thought of working with Tottenham's chairman has been enough to steer Amorim away from the post.

He also apparently doesn't want to leave Sporting before winning another league title, with his contract set to expire in 2026 and containing a mammoth €30m (£26m) release clause.

Would Amorim have been perfect?

Standing out as an exciting, young manager with trophy-winning pedigree already - this news comes as a real dampener for Levy and co. The Portuguese tactician, who deploys a similar 3-4-3 formation to Conte, could have been a simple transition for some Spurs players given his identical system.

As well as this, he has experience getting the very best out of Spurs defender Pedro Porro, with the pair having worked together to devastating effect at Sporting before joining Tottenham in January.

Called a 'sensational' coach by members of the press, he was a brilliant candidate to succeed Conte, but it appears Tottenham have some work to do to change his mind.