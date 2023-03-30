Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is on Tottenham Hotspur's 'bulging' managerial shortlist to replace Antonio Conte, according to reports.

Who could succeed Conte at Spurs?

Spurs' hunt for a new manager will be one of the most discussed topics in north London for the next few months as chairman Daniel Levy begins the crucial process. Conte was relieved of his duties earlier this week when Tottenham and the Italian agreed to part company by mutual consent, placing Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason in temporary charge until the end of this Premier League season.

As the aforementioned duo oversee Tottenham's chase for a top-four finish, Levy and co are set to work on Spurs' permanent next manager in the background with plenty of names in contention. Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and even Zinedine Zidane stand out as the available coaches linked with joining Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the likes of Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt), Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), Arne Slot (Feyenoord) and Thomas Frank (Brentford) have also been named as potential targets by the media.

Now, as per The Times and journalist Tom Allnutt, Spurs have a 'bulging shortlist' of candidates including some of the names already mentioned and Sporting boss Amorim.

However, while Spurs maintain an interest in the promising young 38-year-old boss, it is believed that Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain are also targeting him, potentially giving Tottenham something to think about as the future of Christophe Galtier is uncertain.

Should Spurs target Amorim?

We believe the Portuguese is actually a brilliant candidate for the Spurs job and we're surprised he hasn't been mentioned more by members of the press. Similar to Nagelsmann given his young age, Amorim has already enjoyed a phenomenal Sporting career - winning two League Cups, one Super Cup and even a league title (Transfermarkt).

The 3-4-3 tactician deploys a similar system to that of the departed Conte, potentially making the transition to his system a far more easy one for some of Tottenham's squad if Levy were to appoint him.

What's more, Amorim already knows a current member of the Spurs squad very well. Indeed, the coach admitted he has a 'very close' relationship with defender Pedro Porro from their time at Sporting. The Spaniard enjoyed some of his finest career moments to date under Amorim and could well be in favour of Tottenham making a move for him.

Called 'incredible' by members of the media, he would be an astute hire and potentially exciting one.