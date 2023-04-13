Tottenham Hotspur have 'definitely' looked at appointing Brentford boss Thomas Frank as Spurs search for a new manager, according to Alasdair Gold.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

All eyes are on chairman Daniel Levy and who he may appoint to succeed Antonio Conte, with it now being over three weeks since the Italian parted company.

Despite Spurs still being well in contention for a top-four Premier League finish, tension boiled over when Conte launched a scathing post-match rant after their recent 3-3 draw at Southampton, eventually spelling the end of his tenure.

Having left north London, Conte's exit has paved the way for a host of managers to be linked with the post.

While interim boss Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason take charge in the meantime, Levy may be working on Conte's replacement in the background.

Perhaps most notably, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann stand out as the big three who have been linked with a move to Spurs - while Zinedine Zidane was also rumoured to be a target by Sky Sports.

In-work managers aren't completely ruled out either, as the likes of Arne Slot and Vincent Kompany reportedly entice Spurs.

Now, sharing an update on the Tottenham managerial search, reliable football.london correspondent Gold has made a claim on Bees boss Frank.

When asked how likely it is the 49-year-old could get the job, the reporter explained in a Q&A:

"Thomas Frank will definitely have been looked at. He's done a great job at Brentford but I wonder whether Spurs see him as enough of a name or trophy winner. They seem to have been drawn to those types in recent years."

What could Frank bring to Spurs?

While he may not arguably be as prestigious a candidate as Pochettino and Nagelsmann, we believe Frank could be a solid outside contender.

The former Brondby boss has turned Brentford into a very hard side to play against, with only Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United losing fewer league games than them this season.

Frank, who favours the 3-5-2 formation, has also been praised for his 'extraordinary' job at Brentford by members of the media, with journalist Ryan Taylor emphatic:

He explained:

"What Thomas Frank is doing with Brentford is simply extraordinary. Now regularly outcompeting & outperforming the Big Six with expressive, attractive football despite operating with the lowest budget in the Premier League. Incredible."

We couldn't have summed it up any better than Taylor, with it being little surprise Spurs are thought to be taking note.