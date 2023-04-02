talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has reacted to Tottenham Hotspur claims that Vincent Kompany is a leading contender to replace Antonio Conte.

What's the latest on Vincent Kompany joining Spurs?

The Belgian, according to sections of the press, is now one of the favourites to succeed Conte, who has now left Spurs by mutual consent. Indeed, the 53-year-old's departure has now opened the door for a permanent replacement to come in this summer - and many names have been linked.

As Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason are tasked with leading Tottenham to a top four Premier League finish, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be commencing the search for a future boss. Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann appear to be the most talked about candidates but figures like Kompany are also getting a fair mention.

A recent report by The Sun claimed that the 36-year-old is now one of the 'shock' favourites alongside the likes of Pochettino and Nagelsmann, and it is also believed that Kompany is interested in taking the job. His Burnley side are on course to bounce straight back up to the English top flight at the first time of asking, resulting in serious interest from Spurs.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, pundit and talkSPORT regular Agbonlahor has urged the Man City legend not to go down that route - especially since Pep Guardiola recently stated he is destined to take over the Etihad hot seat.

Agbonlahor said:

“I think it’s too early for him to go to Spurs.“He should stay at Burnley. He’s got them up – what would it say about him if he left straight away?“It doesn’t make sense. I’m sure he’ll want to test his Premier League credentials at Burnley, and I think it’s too soon to jump to a much bigger job.“The fans love him where he is right now. He’s been talked about as the replacement for Pep Guardiola – why would he put that on the line by going to Spurs?”

Is Kompany a good Spurs option?

Barring another spell at Anderlecht, Kompany has little managerial experience and we believe this job could indeed come too soon for him.

The likes of Pochettino, who already possesses experience managing Spurs to the very top level, are arguably far better fits than the former City captain.

Spurs are currently in a chaotic period of their history and it would be a major, major gamble for Kompany, however skilled he may be, to take such a role at this time.