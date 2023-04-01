Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has 'emerged as a leading contender' for the Tottenham Hotspur job and would be interested in joining.

Who could replace Conte at Spurs?

Ever since former boss Antonio Conte departed the club by mutual consent recently, there have been a succession of both in-work and free agent managers linked to replacing him.

Chairman Daniel Levy is set to begin the club's hunt for a managerial successor off the field, with both Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason tasked with helping Spurs to a top four Premier League finish. Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane are among their targets for the role and many more appear to enter the frame on a consistent basis.

There have been reports of serious interest in Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, for example, meanwhile Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton and Thomas Frank of Brentford are being eyed from closer to home.

Even Kompany, who has no experience managing in the English top flight, has been linked with taking over from Conte at Spurs.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

Now, a report by The Sun has shared some news on the 36-year-old potentially coming to Tottenham, with the newspaper describing him as a new 'leading contender' to become their new boss.

Furthermore, it is claimed that Kompany 'would be interested' in taking the job, with Levy personally thought to be impressed by his brilliant work at Burnley and exciting brand of football.

The Sun also relay that Spurs are putting together a shortlist with Nagelsmann, Pochettino, Enrique, Frank and Marco Silva all in the running to succeed Conte.

Could he do the job?

Kompany is a Man City legend and stood out as a pivotal figure during his time at Eastlands, with boss Pep Guardiola describing him as an 'incredible' and 'important' figure.

His Burnley side are seriously impressing and are on course to bounce straight back up at the first time of asking, all while scoring more goals and conceding fewer than any other second tier side.

Kompany's men have dominated that division with an entertaining brand of football and Burnley's imperious season arguably highlights their manager as one of Europe's most exciting young tacticians.

However, a job the size of Spurs could come to soon for the former City star, and we believe it is far more wise for him to continue his work at Turf Moor than jump into the chaos currently engulfing north London.