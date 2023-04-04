talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has suggested that former Chelsea boss Graham Potter could become a target for Tottenham Hotspur after his sacking.

What's the latest on Graham Potter after Chelsea?

The Englishman was relieved of his duties on Monday morning, barely two days after Chelsea's dismal 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League - a result which moved the west Londoners into the bottom half.

Despite spending north of £533 million on signings this season alone, Chelsea seriously underachieved domestically under Potter - coming after owner Todd Boehly sacked Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel to bring in the former Brighton boss.

Their surprise decision at the time eventually did not pay off as results on the field eventually forced Boehly and co to give Potter his P45. Now, Chelsea are on the hunt for a new manager alongside Spurs, with both clubs thought to hold a serious interest in appointing ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann - who was also recently fired.

The managerial merry-go-round is in full swing, with Potter apparently already rejecting an approach from Leicester City after they sacked Brendan Rodgers. Expanding further on that development, talkSPORT reporter Crook has made a Spurs suggestion.

Indeed, the journalist hints that Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy could well target Potter this summer - coming after he reportedly rejected a move to north London in 2021.

Crook explained:

"He [Potter] will be bruised by things turning sour so quickly at #CFC so no benefit in rebounding straight into another job. Will be on a lot of lists come the summer #CPFC Leicester again and maybe even #THFC [Tottenham]."

Would Potter be a good option for Spurs?

Despite his recent bad luck at Stamford Bridge, Potter does actually possess a few key credentials which make him stand out as a very good potential candidate.

The 47-year-old encourages an attack-minded style of football and earned praise for his work at Brighton on a limited budget. Journalist Melissa Reddy called Potter a 'superb manager' in response to the Seagulls' achievements last year - namely their top-half finish and joint-fourth-fewest defeats of any side in the Premier League.

The former Swansea boss arguably galvanized a solid Brighton side at the time and they were just five points off qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Of course, Tottenham need to shoot far higher than that, but Potter's previous work on a shoestring could make him an attractive option for Levy. What's more, he shares the same agent as defender Clement Lenglet.