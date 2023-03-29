Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur's chances of re-hiring former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Could Pochettino re-join Spurs?

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move back to Spurs, even before the club mutually agreed to part company with Antonio Conte earlier this week. The Premier League top four hopefuls are believed to be interested in re-uniting with Pochettino, coming nearly four years after he was originally sacked by chairman Daniel Levy.

Indeed, the former Paris-Saint Germain boss is believed to among the main contenders to take over at Tottenham, alongside the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently fired by Bayern Munich, and ex-Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Those are just the candidates out-of-work and reports suggest that the north Londoners could also move for another free agent in former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane. Pochettino, however, stands out as a very interesting link given both his affinity for the club and popularity with Spurs supporters.

Sections of the Lilywhites fan base have been pictured singing his name as they call for Pochettino's sensational return to Tottenham, with Sky journalist Dharmesh Sheth now sharing what he knows on the matter. Sheth says that the 51-year-old will wait until the summer to make a decision, especially with Real Madrid linked.

He explained to GiveMeSport:

“Pochettino has been approached by Real Madrid twice before, once when he was with Tottenham and once with Paris-Saint Germain. "But because he was under contract at both clubs, he couldn't even talk to Real Madrid officially and take on that job. "This time, he's in a position where he's not in a job and probably why he wants to take his time. He's taken his time to get back into football since losing his job at PSG. "I wonder whether he'll wait until the summer - because that's the information we're getting now - to see if it's not just Tottenham who would be interested in him and whether Real Madrid would come back in."

Should Tottenham re-hire Poch?

Called a 'genius' by former Spurs players, it is no secret that Pochettino is a popular figure in north London - especially after his work on a shoe-string budget and guiding them to a Champions League final in 2019.

The former Southampton boss also has a league title under his belt from his time at PSG, potentially growing as a coach in the process.

While there could be some reservations around going backwards so to speak, there are few other managers in world football who know Spurs as much as Pochettino and his status as a free agent makes this move a very attractive one for Levy.