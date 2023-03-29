Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann reportedly has one key condition before he thinks about joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs want Nagelsmann

Reports have highly suggested that Spurs are in for Nagelsmann and have been ever since he was surprisingly dismissed from Bayern last week. Indeed, the 35-year-old is currently a free agent and readily-available for work with Thomas Tuchel replacing him at the Allianz Arena.

He joins the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique as the big name out-of-work managers who have been tipped to potentially replace Antonio Conte in north London. This comes after Nagelsmann was actually a contender to replace Jose Mourinho at Spurs back in 2021 with chairman Daniel Levy now given another chance to appoint him this summer.

In the meantime, Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason have been tasked with guiding the club to a top four Premier League finish in what will be a crucial few months at Tottenham. Champions League football will be pivotal in persuading prestigious managerial candidates to take the Spurs job with reporter Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, now claiming it is a key condition for Nagelsmann.

Indeed, the journalist claims that RB Leipzig's former boss may 'only take charge' if Spurs seal a place in the Champions League next season. Indeed, this is seen as 'key' in convincing top manager targets like Nagelsmann to take the post during the off-season.

It's added in the report that Nagelsmann is Tottenham's top managerial candidate to replace Conte over Pochettino and star striker Harry Kane is 'believed' to 'welcome' that decision. The England international could apparently be 'tempted' to stay if Spurs appoint the German.

Why should Spurs appoint Nagelsmann?

The attack-minded boss, who encourages an intense, high pressing style, certainly has his credentials for the Tottenham managerial post. Called a 'sensational manager' by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Nagelsmann already has a league title to his name at such a young age and has amassed quite the reputation as a very exciting coach.

He's been called the 'perfect fit' for Tottenham by members of the media and reports also claim that he could be 'open' to a Spurs approach.

It's not surprising that Nagelsmann could help to convince Kane to stay in north London given his status as a big name who has worked with some of Europe's most prestigious players at Bayern. His appointment could well be one to watch, but European football will be a pivotal factor.