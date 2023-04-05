Tottenham Hotspur have internally discussed the possibility of hiring Fulham manager Marco Silva, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest on Silva to Spurs?

The Whites head coach has been sporadically mentioned by sections of the press as a Spurs managerial target and a name on their long shortlist. He joins the likes of Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) and Thomas Frank (Brentford) as Premier League managers who could be considered to replace Antonio Conte.

Indeed, a lot of the noise has been centred around the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique - who are currently readily-available free agents - alongside Zinedine Zidane.

The aforementioned quartet arguably stand out as Tottenham's most prestigious options, but with Chelsea also in the running for those names, it is perhaps prudent for chairman Daniel Levy to have sold alternative options - with the likes of Arne Slot (Feyenoord) and Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt) also mentioned.

Silva is attracting Spurs' interest, according to various reports, with 90min even recently claiming that the 45-year-old is stalling on a new deal amid their fondness.

CBS Sports reporter Jacobs, writing via his CaughtOffside substack (paywall), has now shared his own update.

The journalist backs recent claims that the former Olympiacos boss is an option for Spurs, stating that Silva has been 'mentioned internally' at Hotspur Way alongside De Zerbi. While the latter man is 'not attainable' right now, no such thing is said of Silva, who could leave Craven Cottage at the end of next season as a free agent.

What could Silva bring to Spurs?

The 4-2-3-1 tactician, who interestingly shares the same agent as former Spurs and Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, could actually be a shrewd backup option if Levy cannot get his hands on Nagelsmann or Pochettino.

Since guiding Fulham back to the top flight, the west Londoners have been on a roll overall under Silva - leapfrogging rivals Chelsea in the table whilst also remaining in the hunt for a UEFA Europa Conference League place.

Spurs journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke summed it up perfectly earlier in the campaign, raving over Fulham's style of play and sending a tribute to the 'sensational' Silva, stating:

"Brilliant movement in attack and they all work so hard for each other. Marco Silva is doing a sensational job there, and proving a lot of people wrong."

With no sign of Fulham agreeing an extension just yet, this could well be one to watch for Spurs supporters.