Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has shared a potential boost for Tottenham Hotspur as they target Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

What's the latest on De Zerbi to Spurs?

The Italian, who has been a brilliant successor to former Seagulls manager Graham Potter, is rumoured to be a serious contender for the Spurs job after Antonio Conte's departure. Cristian Stellini took charge of his first game as interim boss on Monday night, squandering a one-man and one-goal advantage to eventually draw 1-1 - with Lucas Moura also sent off late on.

It was hardly the dream start for Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason with chairman Daniel Levy reportedly at work on finding Spurs' next permanent manager in the background. The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and even former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane are believed to be targets.

In-work managers are also on the agenda, with Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner and Feyenoord's Arne Slot being eyed from abroad. Closer to home in the Premier League, reports have suggested that Brentford's Thomas Frank and De Zerbi are attracting Levy's interest.

The latter man is on Tottenham's managerial shortlist with reliable outlets claiming he is a serious option. Now, as per Sky reporter Di Marzio, the north Londoners have may just been handed a boost in their pursuit of De Zerbi.

Speaking in the Sky Sports 24 studios, via FC Inter 1908.it, the 43-year-old is indeed 'on the list' at Spurs, and despite interest from Italy, Di Marzio claims he only wants to stay in England - thereby putting Tottenham ahead of suitors from Serie A.

He explained:

"De Zerbi is also on the list, who is doing very well at Brighton. I say for those who dream of him returning to Italy: apart from having a €13m release clause to release him, I don't think he wants to return to Italy. I think he wants to continue in the Premier League."

Should Tottenham appoint De Zerbi?

The attack-minded boss ticks many boxes for Spurs, not least his proven experience in the English top flight, brilliant work on a limited budget and growing reputation.

Brighton are currently challenging for Europe with only Arsenal, Man City and Spurs scoring more league goals than De Zerbi's side.

Jamie Carragher has also hailed the tactician's 'unbelievable' work and Brighton's free-flowing possession-based footballing philosophy.

If Spurs cannot get their hands on more prestigious candidates like Nagelsmann or Pochettino, De Zerbi stands out as a phenomenal candidate.