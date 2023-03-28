Feyenoord boss Arne Slot could be a contender to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham, according to Voetbal International editor Pieter Zwart.

Who could replace Conte at Spurs?

The Premier League top four chasers finally announced the departure of Conte earlier this week, coming after a week of speculation over the Italian's immediate future. Conte was expected to depart Spurs even before his infamous post-Southampton rant, as his contract was set to expire at the end of the season, but both the manager and club mutually agreed to call time prematurely.

A plethora of big name managers and more left-field options have been linked with the post, including former Tottenham manager and fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino. Other notable names include the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, who's just left Bayern Munich, and another free agent in ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Even the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank, who've both been performing brilliantly at their respective top flight clubs, have been tipped as possible contenders for the Spurs job. Abroad, Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is a name consistently linked and Slot, who is currently chasing a title with Feyenoord, has been a name mentioned by reliable outlets like The Times.

Now, analyst and editor-in-chief Zwart has weighed in on Tottenham's links to the 44-year-old - claiming to Voetbal Primeur (via Sport Witness) that he could seriously appeal to chairman Daniel Levy. He says that Slot's work on a shoe-string budget at both Feyenoord and Ajax puts him in real contention to succeed Conte in the summer.

Zwart explained:

“Daniel Levy has the image of a miser. He wants to achieve a lot with little money. That is, of course, what Arne Slot has done. First at AZ, where he competed for the title, and now he is doing the same at Feyenoord with a low budget. I can imagine that he would come into the picture.”

Slot has arguably overachieved with Feyenoord this season, having led the Dutch title-chasers to the Eredivisie summit, losing just one game all season. They're currently on a real hot streak, winning their last six league games and boasting the second-best defensive record in the division behind FC Twente.

Their Dutch head coach is seemingly working wonders at Feynoord with members of the media holding Slot in seriously high esteem. Netherlands football expert Marcel van der Kraan, speaking to talkSPORT recently, even called him the "most exciting head coach" he's seen in the last 10 years - going on to claim he utilises a "more" attacking style than Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Going by his team's sublime form and steadily rising reputation, he could certainly appeal to Spurs.