Tottenham summer signing Ivan Perisic is now also being linked with a Spurs exit alongside Harry Kane, coming after manager Antonio Conte's departure.

Who could leave Spurs?

Conte's exit from the north London club, which was finally confirmed earlier this week after much speculation, has lead to some other internal departures. Gianluca Conte, the brother of Antonio, has also left Spurs after his family member agreed to depart by mutual consent.

Perhaps surprisingly, the aforementioned staff member is the only person from Conte's backroom to depart with him - as Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason are tasked with taking charge for the remainder of this Premier League campaign.

However, this summer could be a very interesting one for Spurs in terms of player exits, with reports already suggesting that star striker Harry Kane could leave. Whoever comes in to replace Conte could be key in convincing the England international to remain at Spurs and the heavily-linked Julian Nagelsmann may well be one manager with that kind of pulling power.

These next few months are crucial in determining Tottenham's success for next season in more ways than one, it would seem, and a report from Italy has suggested that Kane isn't the only player who could leave after Conte.

Calciomercato have provided a lowdown on the squad members with questionable futures at Spurs following Conte's dismissal. Kane is again listed as one candidate who could well leave the Lilywhites, but he is joined by summer signing Ivan Perisic. They claim it is "not excluded" that the Croatia international "could also leave Spurs" - describing him as a Conte "loyalist".

Spurs' hierarchy still haven't addressed the pressing issue of his contract, which is set to expire in 2024, and the £180,000-per-week wing-back could depart in the event of a good offer.

Should Tottenham sell Perisic?

The veteran is a highly experienced, versatile player who can be deployed at wing-back, across midfield and even in the forward line (WhoScored). At 34-years-old, he is also very unlikely to command a decent transfer fee at that age, so it's arguably more logical to keep hold of him for Tottenham's next manager.

In terms of performances, the former Inter Milan star has been brilliant going forward this season - with only Dejan Kulusevski registering more assists in the league. Perisic also ranks in Tottenham's top five for key passes completed per 90 and averages more crosses into the box than any other Spurs player domestically (WhoScored).

Called a 'physical monster' by members of the press, we believe Perisic still very much has his uses.