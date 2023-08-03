Al-Hilal are now considering a world record bid for Harry Kane and there is a belief it could tempt Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy into doing a deal.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

The 30-year-old has entered his final year as a Spurs player, and with his contract expiring in around 11 months time, these next few weeks could be pivotal.

August, arguably, represents the last chance for Tottenham to acquire a sizeable fee for Kane if the Englishman doesn't wish to pen fresh terms - as interested clubs would have plenty of wiggle room to bid far less in January.

The north Londoners have offered Kane a huge new contract, according to reliable media sources, but those same reports claim the striker has zero intention of signing it this window.

As a result, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich sense an opportunity and appear above all on Kane's heels. The German champions, despite seeing bids rejected, are still attempting to sway Levy into selling before deadline day.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, has admitted that he is far from relaxed about the Kane situation - especially as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," he said.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

The saga, according to TEAMtalk, may now have taken another interesting twist as Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal weigh up a huge move.

It is believed they're "considering making a world record bid" for Tottenham's talisman, namely £200 million, which would eclipse the fee PSG paid for Neymar in 2017.

Intermediaries close to Al-Hilal believe this fee would "tempt Levy into a deal", but the problem lies with Kane, as it is suggested that he currently has no desire to make a move to the Middle East.

The Saudi Pro League giants are determined to add a superstar to their ranks, having already seen approaches for both Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli) rejected.

What's been said about Harry Kane?

Every football fan is all too familiar with the quality of Kane.

The superstar forward shattered record after record during his most recent full campaign, becoming both England and Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer.

Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte called Kane "world class" and "not normal" before the Italian coach and Tottenham mutually parted company.

"We are talking about a world class striker,” he said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates."