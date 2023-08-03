Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the agents of Gent striker Gift Orban as Spurs search for potential Harry Kane alternatives.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

The Lilywhites talisman has entered his final year as a Tottenham player, and with just 11 months left on his current deal, chairman Daniel Levy has to contemplate selling this window if fresh terms are no guarantee.

Kane has been offered a mammoth new contract, according to reliable media sources, but he apparently has no intention of signing it this window as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich pursue a deal for him.

Bayern chiefs held face-to-face talks with Spurs in London on Monday, and while no agreement was reached for Kane's signing, they have no intention of giving up and are set to increase their bid.

As such, the possibility of Tottenham's prized asset leaving is a very real one, with the north Londoners earmarking a host of striker targets in case he does leave.

Randal Kolo Muani, who excelled for Eintracht Frankfurt last campaign, is one of the names mooted. Even Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has been mentioned by some sections of the press, despite his huge wage demands.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has admitted that the saga surrounding Kane has come as unwelcome distraction as he prepares for his first full campaign in charge.

"Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," he said to the media recently.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club."

Sharing news on who else could come in to succeed Kane, Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad have an update involving in-form Gent hitman Orban.

The Nigerian, who scored 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions last campaign, is wanted at Tottenham with the club opening agent talks.

According to the website, Spurs have "reported to his entourage" as they register their interest, and it's claimed Orban is an "important name" on their list.

Tottenham are said to be "jumping" into the race for Gent's talisman, taking into account the possible departure of Kane before deadline day.

What's been said about Gift Orban?

The 21-year-old is quickly emerging as Nigeria's latest wonderkid with members of the media calling him one of the African nation's "very interesting" new crop of players.

Journalist Ryan Taylor of The Daily Express has also praised Orban as a player "making waves", whilst branding the forward one of Nigeria's next golden generation.

"Gift Orban, Victor Boniface & Tolu Arokodare. Remember these names," wrote Taylor on social media.

"Making waves in Belgium & on European stage. Throw in Victor Osimhen & Terem Moffi - future looks very bright for Nigeria. Quickly approaching a golden generation for the Super Eagles.